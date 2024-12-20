FSV Mainz 05 sees itself as a club that does good out of conviction. It was almost lost last Saturday that the club not only made the Bundesliga more exciting again with its deserved win against FC Bayern (2-1). At the same time, the last home appearance of the year traditionally served as a “game of the hearts”, with donations raising 32,505 euros. For the 18th time, fans, club employees and helpers collected for charitable projects and people in need in the region. A few days earlier, three professionals had served mulled wine for a good cause at the Mainz Christmas market, including Jae-sung Lee, the double goalscorer against the record champions. Afterwards, Lee, 32, grinned happily and said: “My dream is to play in Europe.”

When a humble South Korean declares such goals, something special must have happened. In fact, the Zero Fives are something like the secret team of the year. Doomed in January, the team gets a taste of international places in December. If their visibly tired neighbors Eintracht Frankfurt manage to pull off another surprise on Saturday (3:30 p.m.), the Rheinhessen would be within two measly points of their big neighbor from the banking city.

A sensation considering the economic possibilities: Frankfurt recently reported sales of 363 million euros, while Mainz had 122 million. “Eintracht is a completely different world,” said sports director Christian Heidel Frankfurter Rundschau. Frankfurt is not a surprise team either. “When you looked at the squad, it was clear to me that Eintracht were at the top.” Heidel, 61, admitted that Mainz was doing so well. “We didn’t quite expect it.”

It went “From Zero to Hero”, as the German singer Sarah Connor once sang: When the pale emergency solution Jan Siewert had to leave in February after a defeat at VfB Stuttgart, the Zero Fives had just won one of 21 games in the upper house. The gap to the non-relegation places was nine points. Heidel, “a real Meenzer boy”, as they say in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital, followed a good tradition, so to speak, when he swapped coaches in the foolish days. In 2001, Jürgen Klopp was promoted on Rose Monday, and in 2015, Martin Schmidt took over at the climax. This time the creators conjured up another surprise for the self-proclaimed carnival club: Bo Henriksen, who had done a remarkable job at FC Zurich but who no one had on the list, was the third Dane to come to Bruchweg after Kasper Hjulmand and Bo Svensson.

A positively crazy person, as the Bundesliga would soon discover. How the whipper gets the fans in the mood long before kick-off with clenched fists and flowing mane has long been legend. Henriksen, 49, was only supposed to lose two games in the second half of the season – in Munich and Leverkusen. Then three top performers, Brajan Gruda, Leandro Barreiro and Sepp van den Berg, left in the summer. Above all, the move of home-grown Gruda to Brighton & Hove Albion hurt, but with a transfer fee of more than 30 million euros, a medium-sized club that relies on transfer proceeds couldn’t say no.

Motivational artist Henriksen has so far had a better points average than Tuchel and Klopp

“After that, we had to assume that it would take some time until we got back on track,” says Heidel. When the first voices arose that the motivational artist Henriksen might have worn out, everyone in Mainz, including the coach, defied the talk – and the team grew stronger, even if somehow under the radar. At this point it is Mainz’s best preliminary round in 15 years, when Thomas Tuchel rocked the league with his “Bruchweg Boys”. And after 27 matches, Henriksen has now recorded a better points average (1.67) than Tuchel (1.41), his compatriot Bo Svensson (1.3) and icon Klopp (1.13).

Led by midfielder Nadiem Amiri, 28, outstanding in terms of combat and play and with all his heart, the ensemble passionately demonstrates its progress. The team can stand low and press high; Engage the opponent in what feels like 1000 duels and still handle the ball properly. Even veterans are reinventing themselves: goalkeeper Robin Zentner hardly makes any mistakes at the age of 30, identification figure Stefan Bell is a regular player again at 33 and Jonathan Burkardt, 24, who has been missing for a long time due to a thigh injury, is the best German goalscorer in the calendar year with 18 goals. Looking back, it only seems understandable that newcomers like the Japanese Kaishu Sano, 23, and Paul Nebel, 22, who returned from Karlsruher SC after a loan, needed something to turn out to be enriching factors. A lot comes together, which explains this Mainz snapshot. The club only has one problem: it always takes a long time for football Germany to really register the good things that this location is doing.