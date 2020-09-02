How do you apprehend the special conditions in which this new edition of the Fête de l’Humanité will take place?

Henriette steinberg In the current health situation, we have said from the start that we will be on board regardless of the device proposed by the Fête de l’Humanité. All the friends of our federations who usually participate in the organization of the Secours populaire français (SPF) stands are available. In particular, we will hold a space in the Grande Halle de la Villette, in Paris, where many activities will be organized on the same model as what we usually do at the Fête. That is to say the clearance sale, the raffle, the activities for children. As far as I am concerned, I will personally respond to Patrick Le Hyaric’s invitation by going to the inauguration of the Festival, on Friday September 11.

What does this meeting represent for the SPF?

Henriette steinberg We have been present there constantly since our creation and we will continue to be so with pleasure and happiness. It is a place where we meet a lot of people for whom it is the opportunity to live a special moment. Many people whose means are limited participate in our raffle because it gives them the opportunity to obtain gifts to offer that they could not otherwise have. Likewise, so close to the start of the school year, it is an opportunity for many to find the means to equip their children. Finally, it is a human and fraternal moment. The SPF is at home at the Fête de l’Humanité.

On each support voucher for the Fête de l’Humanité sold, 5 euros will be donated to the SPF. What will this money be used for?

Henriette steinberg It will go in priority to the activities which we carry out in direction of the children. Many have suffered the effects of the Covid crisis in a particularly difficult way to have daily food or to carry out activities. Even if we have organized Happiness Days throughout France, it is necessary to measure how complicated the situation in households is. We are also launching a campaign so that all children living in families facing serious difficulties can equip themselves digitally, with tablets and computers, so that all can benefit from education in comparable conditions. This financial support from the Fête de l’Humanité is very important and contributes very strongly to our campaigns for children.

We know the SPF is very mobilized on the occasion of the start of the school year but also in the emergency with what is happening in Lebanon, for example …

Henriette steinberg In fact, we have never demobilized. Neither during the confinement period nor during the summer. And it should be noted that thousands of young people have joined us in recent months to act. We are delighted to see so many people coming together to loosen the stranglehold on inequality and misery.

Find all the information on the support voucher

as well as the program of the Festival of Humanity 2020.