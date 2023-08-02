It has taken more than 70 years for some justice to be done to Henrietta Lacks, a 31-year-old black woman who died in 1951 from cervical cancer. Hers were the first human cells to be successfully cloned and reproduced countless times in laboratories around the world until they became a mainstay of modern medicine: this cell line, which was renamed HeLa cells, with the first syllable From his first and last name, he contributed to countless medical advances, such as the polio vaccine or cancer research. But all of this occurred without Lacks’ consent or knowledge, either in extraction or use. Now, the family of the woman whose cells have been key in medicine in recent decades has reached an agreement with Thermo Fisher, one of the companies —it was not the only one— that grew rich cultivating her cells without permission, and they will be compensated, to avoid legal proceedings.

Henrietta Lacks was just 31 years old when she started having strange vaginal bleeding. It was 1951 and the woman, African-American, poor and mother of five children, went to the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the only one that admitted patients in that socioeconomic situation. She there she was diagnosed with a cervical tumor. Her gynecologist removed a sample of the cancerous tissue for her analysis without her permission—legal at the time—and, while attempting to treat her with radium, gave the biopsy to George Gey, another researcher working at the same building. But Lacks died a few months later from the aggressive tumor.

More information

His cells, on the other hand, remained alive. Gey had been trying to grow tumor biopsies for some time, but the cells often died within a few days. Those of Lacks, on the other hand, replicated every 24 hours and could be transferred to culture plates. The researcher was the one who named them HeLa cells and from there they went to laboratories around the world to become a key player in the advancement of medicine, for example, in the study of the human genome or in cancer research. and its relationship with hormones. In fact, they are still used today to study the effects of toxins, hormones and viruses on the growth of cancer cells without experimenting on humans. Despite that incalculable impact on science, the Lacks family had never been compensated.

According to AFP, the family did not find out until the 1970s about the unauthorized exploitation that had been carried out with Lacks’ cells and did not understand the scope of what had happened until Rebecca Skloot published the book in 2010. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. “They have been using their cells for 70 years and the Lacks family has not received anything in exchange for that theft,” denounced his granddaughter Kimberly Lacks in 2021, when the family announced their intention to file a complaint and accused Thermo Fisher Scientific of profiting from the cell marketing.

On the same day that Lacks would have turned 103, the family and Thermo Fisher announced that they had reached an agreement, although neither party disclosed the terms of the agreement. “The parties are pleased to have found a way to resolve this matter out of court,” lawyers for the Lacks family, Ben Crump and Crish Seeger, explained Tuesday in a statement collected by AFP. The complaint had been filed almost two years earlier in the state of Maryland.

He John Jopkins, For his part, he already qualified in a statement that “he never sold or benefited from the discovery or distribution of HeLa cells and does not own the rights to the HeLa cell line.” “Rather, Johns Hopkins offered HeLa cells free and widely for scientific research,” the institution explained, although it admitted its ethical responsibility and vindicated the Lacks legacy: “Johns Hopkins could have done, and should have done more to inform and to work with members of the Henrietta Lacks family out of respect for them, their privacy, and their personal interests. Although the collection and use of Henrietta Lacks’ cells in research was a legal and acceptable practice in the 1950s, such a practice would not occur today without the patient’s consent.”

