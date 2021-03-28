D.he survey is delighted by Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. If the citizens were to vote next Sunday, the Kantar Institute has determined, Red-Red-Green would have a majority. The alliance of the Greens, the SPD and their left would come to 49 percent, Black-Green to 48 percent. The left-wing alliance is one point ahead of the coalition that was previously considered the most likely after the federal election. “We want to use our chance to govern,” says the Erfurt woman, who was elected to the party leadership together with Janine Wissler from Hesse at the Left Party Congress a month ago. Hennig-Wellsow had openly campaigned for government participation before the election. It received 70 percent approval. The woman from Thuringia, who has long been the right-hand man of the local left-wing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, sees this as a mandate to forge a coalition in Berlin with her party participating.

In view of the weakness of the CDU / CSU, their plan no longer sounds as from the realm of left-wing dreams as it did a month ago. In the polls of the past few days, the Union was between 25 and 28 percent, the Greens 22 to 23 percent, the SPD 15 to 17 percent, the Left between seven and nine percent. “The CDU is currently dismantling itself,” says Hennig-Wellsow in an interview with the FAZ. After the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, it became clear that there were other options for forming a government in the federal government than a coalition led by the Union. “The Greens and the SPD would use them if they can provide the Chancellor,” says Hennig-Wellsow, who until recently was state and parliamentary group chairman in Thuringia.

There she helped forge two red-red-green governments, most recently negotiating a tolerance agreement with the CDU. As recently as the spring of last year, she had rejected other left-wing politicians’ considerations to apply for the head of the federal government. But in the summer she thought of taking on the new challenge in Berlin. Her friendship with the previous left-wing leader Katja Kipping, whom she met around twenty years ago at the beginning of her political career, contributed significantly to this.

The FDP is a “red rag” for the Greens and many in the SPD

Hennig-Wellsow had already advocated in her application speech at the party congress that the left should rule now. She repeats a sentence from it in the conversation: “We can no longer wait.” Many people are worried about their existence, are trapped in poorly paid jobs with no future, suffer from the care crisis or see their children grow up in poverty – that’s why the left must rule now to change something.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



The 43-year-old politician, who now lives in Potsdam, is not so naive to believe that a coalition in the federal government is easy to achieve. She is relaxed about the competition from the FDP, with which the Greens or the SPD could form a traffic light coalition. She believes that the intersections of both parties with the left are greater than those that the Greens and Social Democrats have with the Liberals. “A traffic light coalition with the FDP would be difficult. For the Greens and for many in the SPD, the FDP is a red rag. “

Also, in their own party, only a small minority is fundamentally against government. It has proven in the countries that the left also wants to govern. The far more difficult question is what price it is willing to pay for it in the federal government. Hennig-Wellsow sees the problem. “That is why we are preparing the sticking points if it comes to a coalition with the Greens and the SPD.” She names three points on which the weal and woe of a coalition with the SPD and the Greens will depend. “These are the question of redistribution, the question of security policy and the Bundeswehr, and we are sure to be asked again about our own history as a party, about our relationship with the GDR.” The last point also played a major role in the formation of a government in Thuringia.