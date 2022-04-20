Home page politics

Susanne Hennig-Wellsow speaks during a press conference in the Karl Liebknecht House. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The left must do without their party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. The 44-year-old announced her resignation shortly before several state elections.

Berlin/Erfurt – Die Linke* faces the next problem in the super election year 2022: party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow announced her resignation on Wednesday (April 20). “Today I am resigning my position as party leader of the Left with immediate effect,” Hennig-Wellsow wrote on her website.

“We have delivered too little of what we promised. There was no real new beginning,” she explained in the text. In addition to her private life situation as the mother of an eight-year-old son, she also cited a necessary “renewal” of the party and deficits in dealing with sexism on the left as reasons.

Linke boss Hennig-Wellsow is resigning – an election debacle is also looming in North Rhine-Westphalia

Alleged cases of sexualized violence in the Hessian Left Party became public on Friday. There are various documents with references to “alleged border crossings, abuse of power and a toxic macho culture,” he wrote mirror after interviews with ten women and men.

However, the left is also in a deep political crisis. In the federal elections in autumn, the party only made it into parliament thanks to three direct mandates, and the election in Saarland was another severe blow. In addition to Schleswig-Holstein, the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia* are also coming up in the coming weeks. According to surveys, the left threatens to fall below the five percent hurdle*.

Hennig-Wellsow surprisingly gives up his post as head of the Left Party – apologies for the departure

Hennig-Wellsow had only been in office as Linke boss since the end of February 2021. Alongside co-chair Janine Wissler, she represented the more moderate wing of the party — and the strong east wing of the left. Hennig-Wellsow gained greater national fame in 2020 when she demonstratively threw a bouquet of flowers at the feet of the FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich*, who was elected Prime Minister of Thuringia with AfD votes.

The former speed skater also admitted on Wednesday that she is not satisfied with what has been achieved during her tenure. “We were unable to keep the promise of being part of a forward policy change due to our own weakness,” she wrote, referring to the situation in the Bundestag. There was also no “real new beginning”: “An apology is due, an apology to our voters whose hopes and expectations we have disappointed.” People who “encourage the party supporters again” should now take over.

Left in leadership crisis: Greens expresses “respect” for Hennig-Wellsow

According to former Left Party leader Gregor Gysi, Hennig-Wellsow was “not happy in her role”. He takes note of her decision with respect, Gysi said Editorial network Germany. Today’s foreign policy spokesman for the group added that Hennig-Wellsow “wasn’t made happy either”.

Co-boss Wissler initially did not comment. The Twitter account of the left said on Wednesday about Hennig-Wellsow’s resignation: “We very much regret this decision. The party executive will discuss further steps this evening and at the weekend.” The party’s national secretary, Jörg Schindler, wrote that he would propose that the party executive be re-elected at the long-planned party conference in June.

The Leipzig Greens member of the Bundestag, Paula Piechotta, expressed “great respect” for Hennig-Wellsow’s decision on Twitter. But she also linked her praise with a dig at the left: “It’s always the pragmatic leftists who really fight for progressive majorities instead of trying to prevent them, who are currently losing their functions in the Left Party.”

Just last week, another prominent politician, Green Family Minister Anne Spiegel, resigned. The family situation also played a role in Spiegel’s case – albeit under completely different circumstances. The Greens have already found a successor. The left is now flourishing a new personnel debate. (fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.