Susanne Hennig-Wellsow has proven managerial potential in Thuringia. Together with her candidacy for the left-wing chairmanship, she is placing loads at stake. A portrait.

Susanne Hennig-Wellsow takes the time to make the massive selections in her life. That was the case in 2000. At the moment she hung up her velocity skating boots. Sixteen years of aggressive sport, brief distances, 40 hours of coaching per week: it is over. Hennig-Wellsow explains that she thought backwards and forwards for a 12 months. The choice was tough for her: “Velocity ​​skating, that was my life.”

On Friday, Hennig-Wellsow made one other basic choice for herself: She desires to run for the workplace of social gathering chief on the Left Celebration Congress in October. She is de facto up for it, she says at a press convention after the assembly of the state govt. She wished to show the considerably sleepy social gathering into a celebration that wished to interrupt new floor.

She additionally wanted time to make this choice. “I am beginning to get slightly bored in Thuringia,” stated Hennig-Wellsow casually at a gathering in a road café in Erfurt. That was in late summer time 2019, when the left was in the course of the election marketing campaign. Bodo Ramelow stood as Prime Minister with an official bonus for the Left Celebration, which was getting ready to change into the strongest drive in a state election for the primary time in its historical past. It labored in the long run. And that was additionally because of Hennig-Wellsow.

A superb use of energy

In 2004, in Erfurt, the place she grew up and attended the sports activities highschool, she stood for the primary time as a candidate for the then PDS. Because the youngest member of parliament, she moved into the state parliament, like Janine Wissler just a few years later in Hesse. In 2014 she turned state chairwoman and the next 12 months additionally chairman of the Left Celebration. Such twin posts are uncommon within the social gathering and a few are additionally suspect. “Susi is fairly good boss in Thuringia,” says a number one left-wing politician. He means it slightly appreciatively.

Hennig-Wellsow can deal with energy effectively, says the previous Thuringian Left MP, Sabine Berninger, who left the state parliament in 2019. “She has a communicative nature, can hear and offers with arguments.” Berninger appreciates Hennig-Wellsow. “She is sincere and direct. Typically possibly a bit too direct. “

When she turned chairwoman, Hennig-Wellsow set about rejuvenating the getting older regional affiliation and selling gifted younger politicians. As the one East German regional affiliation, the Thuringian Left didn’t shrink, however grew from 12 months to 12 months. This isn’t solely as a result of bonus of the distinctive politician Bodo Ramelow, however to the mixture of Ramelow / Hennig-Wellsow.

Rule and riot

The choleric ex-unionist and the disciplined ex-competitive athlete are an unequal group. The FAZ used their canines to get to the guts of their completely different personalities: Ramelow owns a Jack Russell Terrier, Hennig-Wellsow a Labrador. Opposing characters who complement and belief one another.

Whereas Ramelow woos shaky CDU voters as the daddy of the nation, Hennig-Wellsow gathered the nationwide affiliation behind the headstrong politician and reconciled the Left Celebration with itself. It demonstrated that each are doable: governance and a little bit of rioting.

Whereas Ramelow resides within the State Chancellery, Hennig-Wellsow generally cooks espresso for Antifa teams within the Redroxx left-wing assembly level in Erfurt. On Could 1, Ramelow seems in a statesmanlike go well with, Hennig-Wellsow crouches in denims on the road to dam an AfD rally. The general public prosecutor’s workplace subsequently lifted her immunity final 12 months and investigated coercion. The proceedings have since been discontinued.

Spectacular fall of the bouquet

Each morning shortly after 7:00 a.m. Ramelow, Hennig-Wellsow and their deputy Steffen Dittes discuss on the telephone and discuss by way of all of the day’s affairs. Hennig-Wellsow had consulted with Ramelow even earlier than she determined to run for social gathering chairmanship.

He suggested her in opposition to. On the one hand due to his personal expertise on the nationwide political stage. Ramelow was the election marketing campaign chief in 2005 and managed the merger between WASG and PDS on the left, however by no means actually bought a foothold within the federal social gathering. However an important cause: Ramelow wants Hennig-Wellsow in Thuringia. In spring 2021 he desires to be re-elected Prime Minister.

The primary try after profitable the state elections in 2019 became a catastrophe in February 2020. The Left Celebration had certainly change into the strongest drive, however with the designated companions SPD and Greens now not had a majority and was depending on the help of the CDU. As an alternative of Ramelow, nonetheless, the CDU members voted within the third poll for FDP chairman Thomas Kemmerich, who then received with the votes of the AfD.

A authorities disaster adopted through which Hennig-Wellsow put her federal political plans on maintain for the primary time. However it was additionally these days that made them identified past nationwide borders and allowed them to step out of Ramelow’s shadow. When Kemmerich was sworn in as Prime Minister, she threw the bouquet of flowers at his ft with a curt nod. The lady with the Bunch of flowers then sat in discuss reveals with Markus Lanz and Anne Will.

In March, Ramelow was elected Prime Minister – this time tolerated by the CDU. The tolerance expires on the finish of the 12 months. Then the election marketing campaign in Thuringia will happen once more. And Hennig-Wellsow possibly already in Berlin. As a result of she had by no means fully buried her plans.

Thuringia, the two.1-million-inhabitant nation, is fairly small in the long term, she says in a road café on the finish of August, this time in Berlin. You additionally want a special political perspective.

As a result of the statutes of the Left Celebration naturally additionally apply to the state degree: no social gathering workplace ought to be held by the identical member for greater than eight years. Subsequent 12 months Hennig-Wellsow could be the Thuringian state chairman for eight years.

Your candidacy for the social gathering chairmanship can be a threat: for you and for the Thuringian Left. If Hennig-Wellsow misplaced the election on the social gathering congress on the finish of October, she would in all probability not merely return to state politics with a shrug. And the Thuringian Left Celebration might need a follow-up dialogue on its neck just a few months earlier than the state elections.

When Hennig-Wellsow determined in 2000 to finish her profession as an expert athlete, it was additionally as a result of lack of improvement alternatives. The golden technology of velocity skaters – Claudia Pechstein, Anni Friesinger, Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann – with whom they skilled on the time, had all of the necessary beginning positions, says Hennig-Wellsow. “In some unspecified time in the future my technology got here throughout a glass ceiling.”

Your beginning place for the social gathering chairmanship is relatively good. They’re supported by main representatives of the East German regional associations. With Janine Wissler there’s a second candidate who can decide up the left wing and the regional associations within the west and could be an appropriate addition. Now Hennig-Wellsow simply has to win.