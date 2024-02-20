2024 should be the year in which Hennessey breaks the magical limit of 300 miles per hour (482.8 km/h). The 1,842 hp Venom F5 will take care of that. Founder John Hennessey has a lot of confidence in his own brand, but hopes that other brands such as Bugatti and Koenigsegg will join the battle for ultimate speed. Hennessey tells Top Gear.

'I think it's fantastic that Koenigsegg is preparing for high speed. I hope Bugatti joins the party,” says Hennessey. Other, much larger, American car companies cheer less for their rivals. Hennessey explains why he loves competition: “It's rivalries like this that fuel our passion and make us go faster, innovate more and work even harder.”

Hennessey also wants to reach 500 km/h

According to the simulator, the Venom F5 can reach a speed of 328 miles per hour (528 km/h). This number is not the goal, Hennessey explains: “Breaking 300 miles per hour in both directions is this year's goal. Reaching 500 km/h in one direction would be the ultimate way to celebrate the combustion engine.' The question is who comes first: Hennessey or Koenigsegg with the Jesko.

This year, 22 Venom F5s will be delivered to customers. In addition, 2024 will mark exactly ten years since the Venom GT set a record by reaching 435 km/h. Now the F5 must go at least 65 km/h faster. In addition to preparing the car that can reach 500 km/h, Hennessey will be busy finding a patch of asphalt long enough for the run.