Some will remember it, some won't. Exactly ten years ago, it was February 2014, a very unknown supercar called (or rather it's called) Hennessey Venom GT shattered all speed records – the last of which was on the chest of the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport with 432,688 km/ h – reaching the incredible speed of 435,311 per hour. Practically an airplane.

In the meantime, Hennessey Special Vehicles has delivered 22 examples of the Venom F5 in the last ten years, and with its team of engineers it wants to demonstrate that it is possible to go even faster. The next challenge? Exceed 500 km/h. To achieve his goal, the company's CEO John Hennessey pulled two aces out of his sleeve: the first is the former chief engineer of AMG One, Brian Jones; the second is 2023 Pikes Peak record-holding rider David Donohue. For the moment, the new Venom F5 set up for this undertaking has exceeded 270 miles per hour (434.522 km/) on the runway of the Shuttle Landing Facility, formerly NASA, at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

“Our hypercar has a theoretical top speed of 328 miles per hour (527.86 km/h) but we're certainly not chasing that number,” says Hennessey. “Exceeding 300 miles per hour traveling on the track in both directions is this year's goal, in order to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Venom GT's feat”.

Designers and technicians are working to obtain the best combination between the ultra-light carbon frame and the 1187 HP twin-turbo V8 Fury engine. This output, according to Brian Jones, Hennessey's technical vice president, “combined with just 1,360 kg of mass offers the possibility of reaching extreme dynamic capabilities”.