John Hennessey has made several claims regarding his latest creation, the Venom F5 but still none of these have had an actual match, timed to be precise. Waiting to understand if the American tuner’s hypercar will really be able to be the fastest production car in the world, the Texan brand has doubled the stakes by presenting the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolutiona monster exclusively for the track capable of always delivering 1,817 HP but specifically designed to set new track records, starting from the most coveted track of all, the Nurburgring.

The work carried out by the US company concerns aerodynamic refinement and the use of lightweight composite materials to reduce the balance. From this point of view the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution in fact, it will weigh 1,360 kg, 22 kilos less than the standard road version. The suspension calibration will also be new, with a stiffer set-up designed to enhance track driving. It will increase downforce and downforce, thanks to a modified rear wing with 350 kg of aerodynamic load above 180 km/h and 635 kg at speeds above 250 km/h. Unfortunately not much technical information has been provided regarding the performance but it is probable that the top speed declared for the standard Venom F5 (500 km/h) is not the primary focus for the Revolution. Only 24 examples will be produced, at a unit price of 2.7 million dollars, a cost higher than that of the road version. The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution will make its debut on January 15 at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance. This is the fifth model of the family which already includes the standard coupé version and the Roadster.

John Hennesey enthusiastic about describing his latest creation: “The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1,817hp ‘Fury’ V8 combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis. The hypercar, which is incredibly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where sharp handling is paramount – it offers the agility of a fighter jet, but with a powertrain like a Saturn V rocket!”