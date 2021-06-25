With a slew of electric pickups on the horizon, crazy powers are becoming more and more common. The Tesla Cybertruck produces more than 800 horsepower and the GMC Hummer EV also aims at 1,000 horsepower. Before that, Hennessey takes another shot at the title for most powerful production pickup of all time. This is the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX with 1,012 hp and 1,313 Nm.

Is it a production pick-up?

Well, you can argue about that. Hennessey of course buys Ram 1500 TRX’s to rebuild them. Technically it is a tuning project, but on the other hand they build as many as 200 copies in a series. So let’s not dwell on what the Mammoth isn’t and move on to what it is: ridiculously fast. The 6.2-litre V8 accelerates the truck from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.2 seconds. The quarter-mile sprint takes only 11.4 seconds.

How does the Hennessey Mammoth get its power?

Surprisingly, the V8 engine itself remains untouched; Hennessey is mainly concerned with the supercharger, the injectors and the air filter. Optionally, you can order an off-road package with the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX. You get a new bumper, thicker wheels, higher suspension and a lot of lights. In the interior you will find standard badges and new stitching in the headrests.

Converted, the Hennessey Mammoth will cost you 125,000 euros, ready-made. You do not have to provide a pick-up yourself. In addition, you simply get a two-year or 40,000 kilometer warranty on all items. If you want to bring a Hennessey Mammoth to the Netherlands, you can count on a happy tax authorities. (Even if you don’t pay BPM for business, you still have to pay quite a bit of VAT and import duties.) Hennessey is going to build 200, but 100 have already been reserved.