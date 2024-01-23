Billionaires these days are no longer satisfied with just any supercar. The stuff has to be as limited as possible to be interesting. Hennessey's tune projects are many, but not limited. Or actually were, because Hennessey will now also tune cars in small quantities. John Hennessey sets up HSO (Hennessey Special Operations) for this purpose. The first project: the Dodge Demon 1700.

As a basis, Hennessey uses the last and strongest Dodge Challenger on gasoline, the SRT Demon 170. 3,300 of these are made. Twelve of these may undergo the special Hennessey operation. John himself will be the first customer, so that leaves eleven spots. The tuner replaces the complete original drivetrain. After the conversion, you will receive the drivetrain back in a crate, in case you change your mind and want to put the old engine in.

Specifications of the Dodge Demon 1700

The new powertrain is characterized by two turbos. With those turbos, the power increases from 1,039 hp to 1,723 hp. Yep, Hennessey's engine is a McLaren Artura stronger than the already not so weak Dodge SRT Demon. Hennessey does not yet know what that will do to performance. The price for the extra power is also unknown.

In the video below you can see John Hennessey proudly talking about the new division and driving around with HSO's first toy. Seemingly easy, the Dodge climbs to speeds above 230 km/h. Hennessey then smokes another set of rear tires, but he also discovers that the brakes could use an upgrade. He also gives a good tip: 'Don't be that asshole Cars & Coffee who drives him into the ditch, like I almost did just now.'

HSO tunes that few cars per year

Unfortunately, the Demon is currently the only car that HSO will build. The division says it wants to build between fifteen and twenty cars per year. There is a good chance that there will not be many more HSO models presented in 2024. Interested parties can apply for a chance to purchase one at all.