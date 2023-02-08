Do you want more? Then here’s the Hennessey ‘H700’ C8 Corvette for you.

The American Hennessey turns fitness models into bodybuilders. Only with cars. And that is now the case again. The company is coming with a new cure in the form of a new supercharged H700 package for the C8 Corvette. If you buy this package, you get 708 hp (865 Nm), hence the name. This gives the tuner from Texas a nice advantage over the new Z06, which has 679 hp. Another advantage: the package can probably be set up faster than ordering and receiving the Z06.

Hennessey ‘H700’ C8 Corvette

Okay, okay, there are faster cars from this tuner. But you can’t always have everything! Founder and CEO John Hennessey believes that the standard C8 Corvette Stingray is already a potent car, but that Chevrolet missed some potential with the V8 engine. And he’s not the worst at doing something about it. He calls the Hennessey ‘H700’ arguably the “most affordable high-performance supercar in the world.”

Power comes from a relatively simple kit that includes a centrifugal supercharger, exhaust upgrade, intercooler and custom software. Oh yes, this makes the device make a brutal and aggressive sound. Especially if you go for the cat-back exhaust. Consult with your neighbors first whether this is acceptable, especially if you have to go to work early every day.

Wheels

You can also order a set of new rims while you’re at it. You can choose from 19-inch or 20-inch wheels. I would do it, it makes the car just a little thicker. By the way, there are no further visual upgrades. Not bad in itself, the car is originally already a striking appearance. More frills usually don’t do it any good.

Cost? The steroids course costs 32,000 euros. With the rims, the price will increase even further to about 46,000 euros.

