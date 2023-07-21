Here’s another piece of evidence, if one was needed, of the magical power of racing stripes. Because how else do you increase the power by 70 percent in a car that already has 500 hp and is therefore the strongest production Mustang of all time? Meet the Hennessey H850 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“H850” refers to the number of US horsepower the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 now produces. In our regions we calculate with different horsepower. In addition, the power is 862 hp. The torque also grows from 567 Nm to 881 Nm. That power goes to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic.

How does Hennessey get so much power out of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse?

According to Hennessey, the extra power comes from a supercharger, optimized air intake, new injectors, new fuel pump and changes to the ECU, but we know better. It’s those racing stickers that do the job. In addition to the decals, there are Hennessey badging, forged aluminum wheels and carbon fiber parts such as the splitter, side skirts and spoiler.

John Hennessey is very pleased with the result: ‘Our Dark Horse model will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road – and will certainly turn heads with its signature supercharger and exhaust note.’ Unfortunately, we don’t know what Hennessey’s package will cost, but it will definitely be worth it.