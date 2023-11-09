NNothing if nothing good about the deceased.” For now. In August, Bodo Ramelow bowed to Henner Misersky: “Without the emphasis with which Misersky put the questions on the agenda, I think some of these things would have disappeared long ago,” said the Prime Minister of Thuringia. He spoke about doping in the GDR, about the seduction, the poisoning, the suffering for athletes, almost 34 years after the fall of the Wall.

These things, “they must not disappear,” the left-wing politician continued, “they must be shown and dealt with, because there are still people who live with the long shadow of this doping to this day, people who deal with it, “We also want to have a feeling for whether this society is aware of what happened.”