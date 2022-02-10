His house is too high. The administrative judge also came to that conclusion, which dealt with the tug-of-war surrounding the log home of Henk Palatinate from Deventer. But lowering or tearing down the house, as the municipality of Deventer has demanded, goes too far, according to the judge. Palatinate is not breathing a sigh of relief yet. “There is still a penalty that I cannot pay.”

