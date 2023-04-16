“Henkel Russia” began to Russify brands before the completion of the sale of assets

The German chemical-industrial concern Henkel (known for the brands Persil, Schwarzkopf, Ceresit, Moment and others) has begun to Russify brands in Russia, despite the fact that the asset sale deal has not yet been completed. This is reported RIA News.

The concern has isolated its business in Russia and has been operating on the Russian market since the beginning of the year as an independent company under a different name – Lab Industries. It is reported that goods in recognizable designs began to appear in stores and marketplaces, but their names are written in Russian (Vernel – “Vernel”, Persil – “Persil”, Bref – “Bref”).

The company confirmed the information, while noting that they cannot provide any additional information before signing the deal. “At the same time, we can confirm that Vernel is produced by Lab Industries,” the concern’s representatives said.

Earlier it became known that the assets of Henkel found a buyer in the face of a consortium of investors. So, the shareholders of the pharmaceutical company Pharmstandard (owned by Viktor Kharitonin and Yegor Kulkov), the investment company Kismet Capital of Ivan Tavrin and the founders of the Elbrus Capital fund claim for 11 factories of the manufacturer. According to sources, Pharmstandard shareholders will become the majority owners of the enterprises. The amount of the deal was not named.