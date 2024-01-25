Home page World

Forest inspections revealed that the Henkel family's leased forest area was suffering from game browsing. Now the billionaires have to live with the consequences.

Kaisertal – The Henkels have built a detergent dynasty and are loudly heard Manager Magazine with 15.2 billion, one of the richest Germans (as of 2023). The group, based in Düsseldorf, operates brands such as “Persil”, “Weißer Riese” and “Spee”, among others. The family apparently wants to keep their vest white, because not enough game was shot on the Henkels' hunting grounds in Tyrol. This has consequences: the Kufstein local council revokes the family's hunting rights. Even all that money hasn't been able to clear the matter up to date.

Henkel family has to give up hunting grounds in Austria – not enough game was shot

The result of the vote in the Kufstein local council is said to have been close express.de citing the Tyrolean daily newspaper wrote. With four votes to three, the local council decided to revoke the Henkels' hunting rights. The leased area will now be managed and hunted by the community itself again.

Loud Bildzeitung it's about the area in the Kaisertal nature reserve. The low level of hunting has caused a high browsing rate, as Kufstein environmental officer Thimo Fiesel told the paper. Forest checks also revealed “poor regeneration dynamics”. The growth of young plants would be impaired, which is due to the high number of wild animals. According to Fiesel, there is an important source for Kufstein water in the Kaisertal.

“We have to intervene now” – Henkel billionaires probably wanted to solve the problem with money

Henkel's largest individual shareholder, Christoph Henkel, was reportedly made aware of the problem. However, the 65-year-old billionaire assumed that the forest would take care of it itself. In order to clear themselves of the allegations, the family is said to have offered to increase the hunting lease from 40,000 to 80,000 euros. However, this suggestion was of no use. The decision has been made that the family must hand over their lease by April 1, 2025. “We are of the opinion that we have to intervene now,” said the environmental officer Picture.

Game browsing is a common problem, for example in Bavaria. Since game likes to eat the shoots of young trees, too much game harms the forest. In Tyrol, however, bears also cause problems. (vk)