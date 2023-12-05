Mr. Knobel, according to the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, the federal government is missing at least 60 billion euros, and the economy is complaining about a lack of planning security. Are you worried about the power of transformation in Germany?

Sven Astheimer Editor responsible for corporate reporting.

It is clear that serious considerations need to be given – in the situation Germany is currently in. But I also see this as an opportunity to set the right priorities. We must stop promoting party political pet projects. The focus must be on topics such as internal and external security, digitalization, innovation and reducing bureaucracy. And on competitiveness. I am a supporter of an industrial electricity price for a transitional period so that we can achieve the green transformation and maintain our international competitiveness. But that also means we have to save money elsewhere. In my opinion, tax increases or a move away from the debt brake would not be the right steps.

How is Henkel’s competitiveness?

At first it’s less about Henkel. But when I see how badly many companies in the chemical industry are affected by rising energy costs, including important suppliers, then this is a serious development. And without competitiveness there will be fewer jobs here in the long run. We shouldn’t have any illusions about that.

Where would you save now?

I’m not going to make a cross-list here. I’m not interested in just hitting it either. We need a well thought-out concept. And that is the job of politics.

Are you satisfied with the energy price brake that has been decided on for the economy?

Henkel is not an energy-intensive company, but many of our suppliers are directly affected. We feel the consequences with a delay. Now at least there is a decision that we can work with. The law is not 100 percent what I had imagined. But it at least relieves the burden on a number of medium-sized companies.

The energy company Adnoc from the Emirates wants to take over Covestro and is looking for further acquisitions in Europe. Is Germany threatened with a loss of added value, will entire production chains and jobs move away?

As a result, that is formulated too strongly for me. If we do not have a reliable energy supply at competitive prices, this can indeed lead to relocation of processes and jobs. But we have strengths that we should build on: We still have enough ideas in this country, enough engineering expertise. But we cannot rest on our laurels. This also applies to the younger generation, who have their own ideas – especially when it comes to the topic of work-life balance. Many nations are positioned differently. That’s why the focus is not only on the USA and China, but also on the Middle East.







Is the call for the four-day week a German phenomenon?

Overall, this is more of a Western European discussion. We have basically developed in the right direction when it comes to the balance between mobile working and in-person work. However, the willingness to return from home office could still improve in the USA, for example. There are always different cultural issues in each region. We see this with a global company like Henkel. We discuss different questions here at the Düsseldorf location than at our locations in Shanghai, Dubai or Los Angeles.