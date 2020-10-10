FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Henkel (Henkel vz) boss Carsten Knobel does not rule out further takeovers. “We look regularly at possible goals, and if our criteria are met, we will also buy,” said the CEO of the consumer goods group of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Saturday edition). Henkel has a good record and further leeway. “If the framework conditions are right, we will also use our opportunities,” emphasized the manager.

The group had presented a new forecast for the current year and preliminary figures for the past quarter on Friday morning. In 2020, Henkel expects corona-related sales to be one to two percent lower than the previous year on a comparable basis. The adjusted profit is likely to collapse more sharply. Nevertheless, the news was well received on the stock market. Analysts had expected even more severe declines.

In the third quarter, sales rose by almost four percent. “All corporate divisions contributed to this good development,” said Knobel. After the first nine months, the group-wide decline in sales was still 2.1 percent./he/ajx