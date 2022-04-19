German manufacturer of household chemicals Henkel announced the termination of work in Russia

The German manufacturer of household chemicals Henkel announced the termination of business in Russia. This is stated in statement companies.

“Against the backdrop of current events in Ukraine, Henkel has taken the decision to cease operations in Russia,” the statement reads. The company clarified that 2,500 Henkel employees in Russia will continue to receive salaries. “Henkel condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine and the violence against innocent civilians. Our priority remains to do our best to support our colleagues in Ukraine,” said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

The company added that “preparations are now underway for the implementation process” of the decision to wind down the business. “Henkel will work closely with its team in Russia to work out the details in order to ensure a streamlined process,” the statement said.

Henkel combines the divisions Adhesive Technologies (adhesives and technologies), Laundry & Home Care (cleaners and detergents) and Beauty Care (cosmetics). The brand portfolio includes Persil, Bref, Pril, Laska, Schwarzkopf, Syoss, Fa, Ceresit, Moment adhesives, Loctite and others.

In March, the press service of the Russian division of the company assuredthat Henkel continues its production and operations in the Russian market “to provide consumers with essential goods, especially household and personal care products.”