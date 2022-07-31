The 31-year-old attacker was no longer in the plans of coach Henk Fraser in the Galgenwaard stadium, who recently greeted Bas Dost in his selection. Veerman came to Utrecht last season, where he did not get further than eight matches in the Eredivisie and two in the play-offs for European football. Veerman scored one goal.
Before that, Veerman played for SC Heerenveen and the German St. Pauli. At Volendam, Veerman earned a transfer to Heerenveen in the 2014/2015 season after scoring no fewer than 16 times in 21 matches. At SC Heerenveen he eventually played 165 games in which he was accurate 43 times.
Henk Veerman leaves Utrecht and returns to Volendam
