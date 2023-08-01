Henk Krol says he wants to try it one more time. After having attempted it with several parties, he now wants to return to the House of Representatives for Belang van Nederland (BVNL). He talks about his motivations. “I don’t feel like another party where you have to meet on Saturday about the statutes and regulations.”
Hans van Soest
