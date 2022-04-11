Henk Fraser will be head coach of FC Utrecht next season, where he will sign a contract until mid-2025. Although the coach himself would love to go to the World Cup with the Orange as an assistant coach to Louis van Gaal, this does not happen. He agreed this during the negotiations with the club from the Domstad.
That means Van Gaal has to find a new assistant in addition to Danny Blind. Fraser and Sparta are fighting for maintenance in the Eredivisie. The Rotterdam club is currently last.
