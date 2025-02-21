Suncom Energy Enter Spain to position themselves in the Industrial Solar Heat Solutions. The Dutch company, founded in 2019, has installed its first project at the production plant of Smileat in Jerez de la Frontera (Andalusia). The installation has had the financial support of Invest International.

This initiative will replace 80% of the company’s diesel consumption, specialized in child organic food, generating approximately 400 MWh of renewable heat per year and reducing CO2 emissions in 56 tons per year.

In statements a electionomista.esthe CEO of Suncom, HENK ARTZhe explains that “there are about 40,000 factories in Spain” with the potential to host its technology. “If by 2030 we are already serving hundreds of them, it would be tremendous. That shows the opportunity here and that’s why we are here,” he says.

“We want to be leaders in Europe in green industrial heat by 2030, and our goal is to reach income of at least one billion euros for that date. With current sales, we are on the right track to achieve it. By 2030, we hope Spain represents Spain Between 10 and 20% of our market in Europe, “he adds.

Small factories

Suncom technology feeds on solar radiation to feed storage systems that convert that industrial heat energy, reaching temperatures up to 475 ° C.

“The sun is only available when it is there, so what we do is generate heat and store it in a big bufferwhich is like a Solar energy storage. If the factory is closed on Sunday, we can generate and store the heat during that day and give it to it on Monday morning, “explains the first manager.

ARTZ comments that in Spain there are already many plants that concentrate light with mirrors, such as towers or parabolic systems. But those solutions “only cover 20% of the energy we use.”

“What we did was reduce the size of those great mirrors to make them more applicable to smaller factories. What we did was climb that technology and adapt it to make it faster to implement, instead of building a 2000 megawatt plant, we build several of 2 megawatts, which allows us a more agile implementation, “he says.

Investment Round

At the operational level, the company offers a model of “Heat as a service”similar to paying a monthly gas invoice. “Our goal is for customers to have an investment return in six or seven years,” says the CEO.

The company an investment round has open with which he plans to raise five million euros. Among its objectives are achieve profitability in 2026 and increase their sales from seven to 15 million euros for that date.