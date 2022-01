During the final phase of the last Elfstedentocht, Henk Angenent asked himself whether he wanted to win the tour. “I knew from my predecessor Evert van Benthem that the victory would turn my life upside down,” he says in a podcast of this newspaper about the Elfstedentocht of January 4, 1997, Tuesday exactly 25 years ago.

