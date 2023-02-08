A grandfather who closes your marriage. Or an old aunt who apparently throws funny anecdotes off the cuff. In many municipalities, people in their seventies or eighties can be appointed wedding officiant for a day, but Westland wants to introduce an age limit. According to the alderman, the elderly make too many mistakes. “It is an embarrassing form of age discrimination. And factually incorrect too.”
Charles van der Velden
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Henk #closed #marriages #Embarrassing #form #age #discrimination
Leave a Reply