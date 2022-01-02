The automotive division of China Evergrande accelerates with respect to the schedule. The New Energy Vehicle Group, born from the ashes of Saab and National Electric Vehicle Sweden, and owned by the parent company Evergrande for a couple of years now, has in fact started production of its first fully electric SUV twelve days in advance. than originally expected: this is the battery crossover Hengchi 5, which is assembled at the local Tianjin plant.

An important step for the Chinese company, which according to the latest rumors reported by Reuters will be celebrated in the next two weeks through an official ceremony. The obstacles represented the lack of financial support and economic difficulties of the parent company Evergrande have therefore been successfully overcome, the road to future growth seems to be paved. Especially after that in recent weeks the Chinese parent company had expressed its intention to temporarily set aside the real estate business for focus solely and exclusively on electric cars: it was the president of the Evergrande Group himself, Hui Ka Yan, who admitted that battery-powered cars will become the primary business within ten years from 2021. However, it is difficult for the Chinese group to confirm the ambitious initial forecasts, according to which would have been able to reach five million electric cars by 2035.