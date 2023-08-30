Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

According to current surveys, the AfD is currently the second strongest force in the federal government. For Hendrik Wüst, the reason for the boom in right-wing populism is clear.

Düsseldorf – Never since it was founded about ten years ago has the AfD performed as well in surveys as it has these days. Nationwide, the right-wing populists are currently at 20 to 21 percent when it comes to the classic Sunday question. If there were actually a general election on Sunday, the controversial party would be the second strongest force in the federal government, behind the CDU and far ahead of the traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP. NRW-Prime Minister Hendrik Wust (CDU) believes they know the reason for the AfD’s poll high.

Heating law, migration: Hendrik Wüst blames the federal government for the AfD poll high

“The recent upswing of the AfD is essentially related to the work of the federal government, for example with the heating law, but also because of the unresolved migration problems,” said Wüst in an interview with the SZ.

It is not the first time that the NRW boss has criticized these two aspects: in the past few weeks, the NRW boss had found clear words for the legislative initiative by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). Also with the question of Asylum, Wüst did not agree with the actions of the federal government. In the past, the CDU politicians even describe the work of the traffic light as a “danger to democracy”.

Hendrik Wüst blames the federal government for the AfD’s poll high. (Archive image) © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Hendrik Wüst on protest voters: “Knowing that AfD is anti-democratic”

Many people were unsettled by the traffic light procedure, said the Prime Minister. “If the frustration increases, then the approval for the AfD increases,” said Wüst, as a possible candidate for Chancellor of the Union will be traded in the 2025 federal election. According to Wüst, the majority of AfD voters are not convinced right-wing extremists: “Many people know very well that the AfD is an inhuman and anti-democratic party. They name them in polls in protest.” With good politics, this part of the electorate can be won back for democratic parties.

In Wüst’s home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, too, the AfD was recently able to record comparatively high poll numbers. But in the traditional strongholds of the Christian Democrats, such as the Sauerland, Paderborn or his home town of Rhede in the Borken district Muenster, the right-wing populists are not so strong. The party has won voters in particular in former social democratic strongholds or in regions where there has been a high level of abstention from voters for many years. (mg)