The virologist Hendrik Streeck expresses concerns about curfews. He counters Karl Lauterbach’s criticism – and jokes.

Update from Monday, April 12th, 2021, 3:30 p.m .: virologist Hendrik Streeck reacts to criticism from SPD politician Karl Lauterbach on Twitter. Lauterbach had accused Streeck on Saturday (April 10th, 2021) as a result of his appearance in a video podcast on Twitter of a “call for serenity” with regard to the utilization of intensive care units. Streeck had previously made the comparison with France in the video podcast and said that they deal with it relatively calmly there. Streeck referred to the health system in both countries, but emphasized that he believed the intensive care physicians in Germany who sound the alarm.

In addition, Streeck had rejected curfews and instead demanded valves for the population. He also questioned the effectiveness of curfews, which would further fuel the infection process. Valves are better suited than curfews with “private gray areas” where no one can see whether “the rules are being followed”.

Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks regularly about the developments of the corona pandemic. (Archive photo) © Federico Gambarini / dpa

Corona: Virologist Hendrik Streeck reacts to criticism from Lauterbach on Twitter

Streeck now also wrote on Twitter: “@Karl Lauterbach would do well to stand out less with creating headlines. In the podcast I expressed concern about #intensive care wards becoming full and structural problems compared to France. “Call for serenity” is his invention. Nobody is left. “

Corona: Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks out against curfews – and makes other suggestions

First report from Saturday, April 10th, 2021, 2.30 p.m .: Essen / Frankfurt – The virologist Hendrik Streeck has spoken out against a new lockdown with curfews in Germany. This was emphasized by the 43-year-old in the podcast “Head Visite” of the Essen University Medical Center. In it, Streeck spoke about ways of fighting the pandemic and brought other suggestions into play.

The virologist made it clear in principle that he was of the opinion that all those responsible were willing to reduce the number of infections. The question arises, however, of what could be achieved by tightening the lockdown with regard to the spread of the coronavirus. Although there is a connection, a reduction in mobility does not automatically mean a reduction in the number of infections, according to Streeck. In the meantime, the infection process has shifted to socially weak areas, for example, such a development can be seen in Berlin-Neukölln.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks out against curfews

Families in cramped living conditions have fewer opportunities to avoid each other, emphasized the health expert. Exit restrictions would therefore further increase the infection rate, he speculated in the podcast. When asked, he emphasized that he was against loosening and instead was in favor of valves in the coronaPandemic * for socially disadvantaged families.

For example, the virologist suggested that safe areas could be created outdoors instead of bringing people closer together. Streeck also brought corona-compliant meeting options into play, such as in ventilated gyms. Security guards could check compliance with the distance and hygiene rules on site, says Streeck. The outdoor catering does not contribute significantly to the infection rate in Germany.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks out against easing

In addition, Streeck emphasized that coronaviruses behaved seasonally. In addition, vaccinations are progressing in Germany. Streeck also said that he believed the intensive care physicians about the emergency calls from clinics. Last had, among other things virologist Christian Drosten* and RKI boss Lothar Wieler warned of an overload of the health system.* Streeck interjected, however, that France, for example, has a four times higher incidence value and is still dealing more calmly with the situation. In Germany people speak as if they were about to triage. He was surprised why the situation could not be dealt with. He attributes this to problems in the health system in Germany. On Saturday (April 10th, 2021) Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chairman of the World Medical Association, warned again that the situation in intensive care units would escalate. “We are now being caught up in the clinics by the infections that took place four weeks ago,” said Montgomery to the “Passauer Neue Presse”.

Virologist Hendrik Streeck. (Archive photo) © Federico Gambarini / dpa

In addition to aspects of the health system, other factors, such as those of a psychological or economic nature, have to be taken into account, says Streeck. He also referred to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), which described a lockdown as a last resort. The 43-year-old emphasized in the course of the conversation that there could hardly be a much harder lockdown than now. Unless you impose such a harsh lockdown as in Australia with the permission to only be allowed to leave the house for an hour a day. However, curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. would only lead to a slight reduction in the number of infections. Such curfews are part of the new corona rules for Germany *, the Chancellor Angela Merkel* derived from the amendment to the Infection Protection Act.

Corona: Karl Lauterbach counters Hendrik Streeck on Twitter

The SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has been advocating a tougher lockdown with exit restrictions for some time. “Of course no scientist had this hope”, said the SPD politician and epidemiologist on the TV show* “Markus Lanz * on ZDF* about a possible decrease in the number of corona infections at higher temperatures. Lauterbach does not know a single scientist – apart from one well-known – who has this hope. He was probably alluding to Streeck, who in turn refers to researcher Chris Murray in his statements about the seasonality and spread of coronaviruses. According to Streeck, Murray has shown a connection between the two factors.

Lauterbach criticized Streeck on Twitter as a reaction to his appearance in the podcast – and replied: “Curfews in the evening work according to the best analysis of all data from Oxford University. And you should just leave the endurance tests of the intensive care units. ”Im Hendrik Streeck recently explained an interview with the “Fuldaer Zeitung”*, “We have not yet learned how to deal with the virus. The only answer is always the lockdown ”. (Delia Friess) * fr.de and fuldaerzeitung.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

