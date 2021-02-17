After the controversy by Mayor K of Santa Cruz who was vaccinated against the coronavirus together with his wife and his driver, they now denounce that in a Buenos Aires town they applied Sputnik V to 100 Kirchner militants who were not in the risk groups.

Is about Henderson, head city of the district of Hipólito Yrigoyen, where the opposition denounced the mayor, Ignacio Pugnaloni, for inoculate militants and municipal employees.

“We have not made a judicial or criminal presentation. We have simply placed a request for reports, which has been answered with evasions and political questions, “he said in All News the president of the block of councilors of Together for the Change of Hipólito Yrigoyen, Luis Pérez

And he assured that because of this they decided to make a public complaint to the media, “to that the community be given an explanation of what the criteria have been for placing the remnant of the vaccines that were left of the health and safety personnel ”.

This Wednesday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health described as “fake news” and accused “low-grade journalism” of questioning “such a successful vaccination process” in the province of Buenos Aires.

“They are saying about a municipality where militants were apparently vaccinated. The truth is that we absolutely want to deny that“, affirmed Daniel Gollán.

In a press conference, the Minister of Health of the Province, Daniel Gollán, denied the complaint about the city of Hipólito Yrigoyen.

The minister explained that, punctually in Henderson, it was applied with “the excess of vaccines that there were” to 9 people, so that the alternative is not to “throw it away”, in whom “they had the possibility of receiving the vaccine, because otherwise they had to discard the fifth dose, there were four registered, they called one and said ‘complete’.

The official’s words came during the press conference on the epidemiological situation in the Province. There he explained that “in very small municipalities in population quantity 450 doses were received at the beginning, because that is how the minimum delivery packaging came. Then that changed and it could be divided into fewer boxes, “so everyone received the same amount.

“Obviously that amount of vaccines, in a small city, exceeded the number of health workers they had,” he added. And he said that in those municipalities they continued vaccinating “priority groups” firefighters, police and personnel “already considered risk groups.”

Health Minister Daniel Gollán with Governor Axel Kicillof.

Finally, he remarked that this application was made in “municipal workers” and not in “militants”. He pointed to “cheap politicking” and asked the opposition not to put “sticks in the wheel.”

However, the opposition’s complaint points to the ccriterion used to prioritize among the militants of the ruling party the application of the remaining vaccine remaining after voluntary immunization to essential personnel.

“Of the 450 doses that reached the district, 250 would have been applied to health personnel, another 100 to members of the security forces and the remaining 100 would have been distributed at their discretion among the militants of the Frente de Todos,” explained councilor Pérez.

The JxC deputy Luciano Bugallo He was in charge of the presentation for the municipality of Hipólito Yrigoyen to provide information on compliance with the strategic plan for vaccination against Covid – 19, amid the complaints that made it to the press.

The legislator urged Mayor Pugnaloni to report on the “number of doses received and that the municipality of Hipólito Yrigoyen will receive of the Sputnik V vaccine; list of health personnel immunized so far; report the number of vaccinated people who are not part of the of Health personnel, nor are they in the priority risk groups for this stage of the strategic vaccination plan; explain the criteria chosen to vaccinate non-priority people and if any means were used so that the neighbors could register to be inoculated “.

JPE