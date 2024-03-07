London (dpa)

Jordan Henderson hopes that his former coach Jurgen Klopp will achieve a happy and fairy-tale ending with Liverpool, after the German coach announced his departure at the end of the current season, after many successes over nine years.

Henderson was a major partner in Klopp's successes with Liverpool, before his departure in the summer of last year in a controversial deal to the Saudi Al-Ettifaq, where they won eight titles together, including the Champions League and the English Premier League.

Liverpool won the English League Cup last week, and has an opportunity to bid farewell to its German coach with other titles, as the team competes for the league championships, the FA Cup and the European League.

Henderson, 33, the Dutch player for Ajax Amsterdam, said: “Klopp spent a wonderful period at Liverpool, and everything that was achieved was thanks to him. He won everything, and I hope that the end of this story will be fairytale for him and the players because they all deserve this end.”

The English international player explained, “They worked very hard after the many difficulties that the team faced last season on and off the field, so I am very proud of Liverpool’s progress this season, and I hope that it wins as many titles as possible at the end of the season.” Henderson spoke about leaving Liverpool after 12 years in the team's shirt, saying, “It was the right moment for me, the team, and the club. Although the decision was painful, it was the best for the renewal phase.”