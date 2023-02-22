London (dpa)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson expressed his sorrow at his team’s 5-2 loss to Real Madrid, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool failed to maintain its 2-0 lead, and conceded 5 goals, to suffer a severe loss, with which his task became almost impossible to advance to the quarter-finals of the continental competition, which he crowned 6 times.

“We made a lot of mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time,” Henderson told BT Sport, after the meeting, which was held at Anfield, the stronghold of the red team.

He added, “They have a lot of efficiency and quality. When you don’t defend 100%, they punish you. We caused ourselves problems at times, and it’s hard to bear in the end.”

And Liverpool, who lost 0-1 against Real Madrid also in the final of the last version of the Champions League in the French capital, Paris, must win by at least 4 goals against its Spanish rival in the return match in the Spanish capital, Madrid, on March 15, if he wants to continue his career in the championship. .