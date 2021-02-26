London (AFP)

Liverpool received a heavy blow, after it was found that the injury of its captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson against Everton last week, will force him to be out of action until next April, after undergoing surgery on the lower abdominal muscles.

Liverpool issued a statement saying, “There is no specific time period for his return to the stadiums,” indicating that the player will be absent in principle until after the period of international matches in late March.

Henderson was forced not to complete the “derby” match, which his team lost 0-2 in the domestic league, and he will join a large number of his injured teammates, led by Dutchman Virgil Van Dyck, Joe Gomez, Cameroonian Joel Matip and Brazilian Fabinho.

Henderson will therefore miss at least five matches for his team, including the summit meeting against Chelsea in the domestic league, the second leg against Leipzig in the final price of the European Champions League, in addition to three matches for his country against San Marino, Albania and Poland within the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.