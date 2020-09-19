A video of selling ganja has gone viral at Balughat police post in Unnao district of UP. After this, there was a stir in the police department. The SP has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The viral video is of a police post at the Namami Gange Ghat in Balughat outpost area. It is clear in the viral video that Ganja is being bought and sold openly. The buyer is asking that you are selling marijuana in the post. The police is not afraid. The young man selling ganja told that Balughat outpost gives 20 thousand rupees a month to incharge Manoj Singh, so he sells it openly. If you want to sell cannabis, then talk it out.

Let us know that the famous post of incharge, while staying in Jajmau post, came in many adventures. He was then attached to Gangaghat police station. Former police officers made him an outpost incharge. During the lockdown, the matter of recovery from family runners by putting them on the streets in the streets also came to light. But the poor were not heard before money. Outpost incharge continues to do such illegal work. As a result, the entire department is being embarrassed. Anand Kulkarni, SP says that viral video of the sale of hemp in Balughat police post has been taken cognizance and investigation will be taken against the concerned outpost incharge.