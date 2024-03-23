Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

The new cannabis law allows the possession of up to 50 grams. But criticism remains, especially with regard to the THC limits in traffic.

Berlin – On Friday, March 22nd, the Federal Council gave the federal government’s cannabis law the green light. Despite considerable resistance, particularly from within the Union, the possession and consumption of up to 50 grams of cannabis is to be legalized in Germany. The traffic light coalition plans to have the law come into force on April 1st. Georg Wurth, the chairman of the German Hemp Association, said this in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA Concerns about the schedule: “The only question is whether it will really happen exactly on April 1st.” The government has little time left.

There are only four working days left to achieve the goal you have set yourself. Time is running out to implement such a controversial law. Opponents of partial legalization have already announced that they will take all possible measures to delay legalization. “Bavaria will take part in anything that could stop or delay the law,” posted CSU leader Markus Söder on X (formerly Twitter).

Söder wants to block cannabis law – “not a realistic statement”

Despite the resistance, the Hemp Association is “not too worried” that the Union could prevent the law, Wurth told us IPPEN.MEDIA. He considers the prospect that Söder could delay or even stop the law to be unlikely. “I don’t think that’s a realistic statement,” said Wurth.

Wurth also considers the possibility that CDU leader Friedrich Merz could overturn the law again if he participates in the government to be unlikely. For this, the CDU would need the consent of a coalition partner. Since the traffic light parties would probably not agree to a complete withdrawal of the law and the demarcation from the AfD remains, Wurth is “reasonably relaxed” in this regard.

Approves the legalization of cannabis by law: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © Michael Kappeler/Annette Riedl/dpa/Montage

The last hurdle is now the signature of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He could refuse to sign if he believes the law is unconstitutional, but Wurth doesn't have much concern. So far, no such concerns have been raised. “In this respect, I also believe that this is no longer a problem,” said Wurth.

“Of course we are not satisfied” – Hemp Association not yet completely satisfied with the cannabis law

However, the new law on the partial legalization of cannabis is not immune from all criticism. There are still many uncertainties, such as the limit situation for THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis, in road traffic. “We still have one nanogram of THC per milliliter of blood serum and that is an extremely low limit,” Wurth told IPPEN.MEDIA. He is therefore calling for the limit to be increased. “For example, 3.5 nanograms, as part of the Limit Values ​​Commission suggested,” says Wurth.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing also recently spoke out in favor of raising the limit. If the regulation of one nanogram per milliliter of blood remains in place, it would be a “consumption ban via traffic law”. A commission of experts should make this decision “in the spring”.

Wurth also considers the current distance regulations from schools and kindergartens to be problematic. Although the originally proposed regulation has been reduced from a minimum distance of 200 meters, uncertainties remain. “If I'm walking through a strange city and the entrance to a daycare center is 100 meters away on the same side of the street, I can't even tell,” said Wurth.

Despite everything, the law that has now been passed is a success – also for the hemp association. “Of course we are not satisfied,” said Wurth. Nevertheless, it is a “huge step in the right direction”. The traffic light cannabis law is “the most progressive cannabis policy in Europe, even if the original goal of complete market regulation has not yet been achieved.”

What is allowed under the traffic light cannabis law from April?

The law passed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) allows people aged 18 and over to possess a certain amount of cannabis. The plan is to legally own up to 25 grams, which can also be carried in public spaces. Even 50 grams should be allowed in private apartments. In addition, it should be possible to grow three female marijuana plants.

The most important rules of the cannabis law at a glance:

When does the cannabis law come into force? April 1, 2024 How much cannabis is allowed? 25 grams in public spaces, up to 50 grams in private homes Will home cultivation become legal? Yes, you can plant up to three female cannabis plants per person Will there be coffee shops like in Holland? No. The traffic light wants to allow so-called non-commercial cannabis clubs from July 1st. What should you pay attention to when consuming? Smoking cannabis will be prohibited in playgrounds, schools, daycare centers, youth facilities and sports cities. Consumption within sight (100 meters as the crow flies) is also not permitted. Are there new regulations for road traffic? The limit for the cannabis active ingredient THC has not yet been raised. The Ministry of Transport wants to submit a change later.

For those who cannot or do not want to grow their own cannabis, so-called cannabis clubs will be available from July 1st. There, people aged 21 and over are allowed to purchase a maximum amount of 50 grams of cannabis per month. For people between 18 and 21 years of age, the law allows a maximum monthly amount of 30 grams of cannabis with a THC limit of 10 percent. (nhi)

