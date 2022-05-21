A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, said, in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, that “the latest statistics arrived from the National Center for Transitional Disease Control of the Public Health Department, are at least 96 confirmed new cases of hemorrhagic fever during 2022.”

Al-Badr added, “The total of these injuries, including at least 18 deaths, and more than half of these injuries recovered,” stressing that “the increase in injuries is clear this year compared to previous years.”

He stressed that “the efforts made to confront random slaughter and grazing are still below the required level, and more seriousness is required.”

He stressed, “the need to prevent indiscriminate slaughter and illegal transportation of animals, and to hold violating butchers accountable, not only to confront hemorrhagic fever, but also to confront the rest of the common diseases.”

Health experts believe that this rise in the number of injured and dead as a result of complications from the disease, indicates that it may be on the way to spread on a larger scale, especially in light of the weakness and fragility of examination and control mechanisms in the livestock and poultry markets and the spread of primitive methods of slaughter and sale of meat, which Most of them are not subject to veterinary testing to confirm their safety for human consumption, and are free of diseases and viruses.

Regarding the high number of hemorrhagic fever cases and deaths in Iraq, health expert and doctor Zamo Bakhtiar said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “It is true that the disease is old and has been endemic in the country in one way or another for decades, but the high frequency of injuries and deaths, as we note, is of deep concern, Especially since there may be many cases, for example, that are undetected or not accurately diagnosed, and we are now talking about dozens of confirmed injuries and deaths.

The Iraqi health expert added that “the main reason lies in the spread of the phenomenon of indiscriminate slaughter of livestock in various Iraqi regions, especially in the countryside and suburbs of cities and slums, and even within large cities, which contributes to creating fertile conditions for the emergence of such dangerous epidemic waves, and where violators are not deterred As it is supposed, and a good example of this is the sight of the sellers of contaminated meat hanging and offered for sale on the sides of the inner roads in cities and towns and even the outer roads connecting them.”

Viral hemorrhagic fever is usually transmitted from infected animals to humans, through contaminated blood and meat, and due to the absence of supervision and weak health precautions and preventive controls in the work of butcheries, and the slaughter of sick animals without examination and control, the disease spreads more widely.

Although the virus dies if infected and contaminated meat is cooked well, it may even be transmitted through the blood of infected animals.

Experts warn that the virus may also be transmitted from one person to another, especially through sexual contact, or saliva and various bodily fluids.

Viral hemorrhagic fever is spread by contact with infected animals or insects, and the viruses that cause viral hemorrhagic fevers live in many animal and exclusive hosts, and they mostly include mosquitoes, rodents and bats.

Some types of viral hemorrhagic fevers include; Dengue fever, Ebola fever, Lassa fever, Marburg fever and yellow fever.

Scenes of hanging slaughtered livestock are usually spread in many places and Iraqi public roads and in neighborhoods, with blood trickling from them, flies hovering over them and insects around them, where contaminated meat and causing various diseases are sold without controls or restrictions.