From North to South, after a cycle of online stages, it continues in presence e the journey through Italy to raise awareness of haemophilia reaches Bari on 19 November through information meetings and opportunities for discussion between specialist doctors, patient associations and their caregivers. The campaign, which has the patronage of FedEmo and the non-conditioning contribution of Sobi, in the Apulian stage is promoted by Abce Onlus. Hemophilia – remember a note – is a rare clotting disorder that can lead to joint problems and progressive reduction of mobility. In Italy there are over 5 thousand people with haemophilia, of which over 270 in Puglia.

“This face-to-face meeting represents a precious opportunity to promote a moment of direct dialogue between specialists, people with haemophilia and their families – he declares Cristina Cassone, president of Abce Onlus -. The meeting, dedicated to joint well-being and the importance of movement, underlines the value of prevention, understood as protection, and of the multidisciplinary approach, since haemophilia requires specific attention, at all ages, with particular regard to the joints, which we now know to be a target of complications in haemophilia. In fact, they are the first to be affected and to experience complications. The tools and strategies to counter them – he continues – are there and an informed patient is a more aware and attentive patient. As an Association we have always been committed to promoting education and awareness initiatives so as to offer people with haemophilia and their families constant support in all phases of life and pathology”.

During the meeting there will be moments of discussion between people with haemophilia, family members and specialist doctors, for resolve doubts, debunk myths and shed light on the drug therapies available today and on all aspects of prevention of joint health. “Over the years the management of hemophilia has radically changed – he explains Renato Marino, Internal Medicine Doctor, Uosd haemophilia and thrombosis, Bari Polyclinic University Hospital – and prophylaxis today is the cornerstone of the treatment of people with haemophilia at all stages of life and thanks to prolonged half-life therapies, treatment schedules are very flexible and require fewer weekly infusions than in the past, thus favoring adherence to therapy , with positive effects both in terms of clinical efficacy and the impact on the patient’s quality of life”.

“These treatments – continues Marino – act by effectively reducing bleeding at the osteoarticular level, as demonstrated by the follow-up tests carried out in the Centres, such as skeletal muscle examination and ultrasound monitoring. For a 360-degree management of the haemophiliac patient, multidisciplinarity is essential. The maintenance of joint health in haemophilic patients passes, in fact, through a continuous and constant collaboration between the specialists of the care team made up of haematologists, internists, paediatricians, physiatrists, physiotherapists, orthopaedists, sonographers, radiologists, sports doctors, pain therapists ”.

Thinking of the little ones, “prophylaxis in children with hemophilia is the standard of care – he claims Paola Giordano, UOC director of university pediatrics, University of Bari -. In the pediatric centers we start the prophylaxis therapy as early as possible, already around the 18/20 months of the child, to preserve joint function and avoid the appearance of the first or second hemarthrosis, i.e. the accumulation of blood fluid inside the joint cavity”. “Prophylaxis alone is not enough, it is necessary to educate the child and the family on the importance of movement – he adds – also considered a standard of care by the World Federation of Hemophilia. Whether it is a recreational or sporting activity, competitive or amateur, movement is important as it preserves the health of bones and joints, allows weight control and, last but not least, promotes the relational aspect. We can therefore say that haemophiliac children, thanks to prophylaxis and together with a lifestyle based on movement, can today lead a life that is completely comparable to that of their peers”.

In the meeting entitled ‘Articulating Hemophilia: The Value of the Multidisciplinary Approach from Infancy to Adulthood‘, specialists, people with haemophilia and caregivers will discuss the importance of multidisciplinary management of people with haemophilia, the role of therapeutic prophylaxis, joint well-being and the importance of joint ultrasound screening, with a view to of healthy life and marked by movement since childhood. The appointment of 19 November is open to the public, with free participation and subject to availability. To register or receive further information, write [email protected]