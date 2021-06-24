“It is necessary to overcome the old paradigm according to which the haemophilic patient can only practice swimming, because if it is followed with a prophylaxis and a musculoskeletal evaluation, it can be accompanied in the practice of various physical activities”. Thus Gianluigi Pasta, orthopedist and coordinator of the Musculoskeletal Committee of the World Foundation for Hemophilia, explained the advantages of physical activity in haemophilia patients during the online meeting on the occasion of the Ligurian stage of “Articoliamo”, a campaign supported by Sobi with the sponsored by FedEmo.



