“Knee and hip joint prostheses have reached high standards, if compared to the general population, also because compared to the past the rate of postoperative complications has been reduced., we will soon get the same results with ankle prostheses, where there are big steps forward both with the materials and with the surgical techniques, with effects such as the durability and resistance of the prostheses “. So Gianluigi Pasta, orthopedist and coordinator of the Musculoskeletal Committee of the World Foundation for Hemophilia, illustrated the topic of prostheses in haemophilic patients during the online meeting “Joint function in congenital coagulopathies: compromise, safeguard, rehabilitation and sporting activity“, Promoted by Arlafe Liguria as part of the campaign”We articulate on tour”, Landed in Liguria for the tenth stage.





“Articoliamo”, supported by Sobi with the patronage of FedEmo, promotes joint health care for people with haemophilia thanks to new services, training sessions with specialists and a site full of general and specific information for the daily life of patients.

“On the other hand, the road is still long on elbow prostheses – specified the specialist – because the limitation on people’s quality of life is still very strong, above all because to date the instruments do not allow to lift more than 3-5 kg ​​of weight, a condition that encounters difficult acceptance by the patient in terms of cost-benefit ratio “.