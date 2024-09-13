‘Athletes with A’, the first approach to athletics for children and young adults with haemophilia, will be coming to Florence on Saturday 14 September at the Assi Giglio Rosso sports centre. The Sobi Italia project, sponsored by FedEmo (Federation of haemophilia associations), Coni (Italian National Olympic Committee) and Fidal (Italian Athletics Federation), aims to educate and inform about the benefits of physical activity and sports for people with haemophilia and to approach the topic with greater awareness, thanks also to the valuable contribution of clinicians, specialists and instructors who will participate in the initiative.

The morning, dedicated to sport but also to dialogue – as stated in a note – has the objective of educating and informing people with haemophilia and their caregivers on the benefits of movement and joint protection for a better quality of life and opportunities, for the new generations, to break down some taboos. “Hemophilia is culturally understood as a reduction of all motor activities due to the risk of incurring hemorrhages – explains Marco Mandarano, FedEmo councilor and president of the Ate Toscana association – Sport, on the other hand, is exaltation and freedom of movement. The consequence for the hemophilic patient is to be excluded from the group, and we know how frustrating this can be for a young person. Today, patients can rely on prophylactic therapeutic treatments that prevent the onset of hemophilic arthropathy and avoid the fear of the role that sports traumatology can have on the same arthropathy. Today, for a hemophiliac, playing sports is in fact possible, indeed it is strongly recommended. This marks an important paradigm shift in the management of the pathology and patient associations must be part of this change by conveying the correct information”.

And it is precisely on these premises that the traveling campus ‘Athletes with A’ is based, aimed at young people with type A haemophilia. Thus, while the younger ones will try their hand at sports, adults will have the opportunity to participate in a session dedicated to information on physical activity and haemophilia thanks to the involvement of a multidisciplinary team of clinicians and the local patient association. “Proposing projects like ‘Athletes with the A’ – says Deborah Parodi, Communication & Community Engagement Director of Sobi Italia – fills our work with meaning. We are proud to work alongside patient associations and listen to their unmet needs, providing concrete answers with initiatives that aim to improve their quality of life. ‘Athletes with the A’ aims to promote correct information and aims to educate about movement, starting from the youngest. Furthermore, it allows us to convey an important message, namely that thanks to correct prophylaxis, the range of sports activities that can be practiced by people with haemophilia has increased significantly”.

Hemophilia is a disease that mainly affects men: it is extremely rare for women to be affected, even if they are carriers of the disease. For this to happen, the father must have hemophilia and the mother must be a healthy carrier. Many female carriers may have relatively low levels of clotting factor and show signs of mild hemophilia.

The project was born from listening to those who live with the disease and from a series of important considerations regarding how much the quality of life of people with this rare disease has changed (for the better) today. Living with haemophilia in a freer and more peaceful way also means being able to choose which sport you like to practice most, especially for young people, who are often disoriented about their condition with the result of giving up practicing sports. In order to be able to decide with greater awareness and safety, it is important to follow some precautions, first of all that of evaluating, together with your haematologist, what your abilities and physical condition are. Before choosing a sport, in fact, you should think about what effects it could have on your body, how much contact there will be with other potential players and above all which muscles and joints it will involve.