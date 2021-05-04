The Regional Hemodonation Center, dependent on the Murcian Health Service (SMS) of the Ministry of Health, attended 20,443 donors in the first four months of the year. From them, 2,604 donated blood for the first time.

The director of the Regional Hemodonation Center, Dr. Vicente Vicente, explained that “thanks to the solidarity of all citizens, and in a particularly complicated period of pandemic, they have been 17,000 blood donations, representing a significant increase compared to 2020 ».

In this recovery you have to see the reopening of some collection points after the improvement observed in recent months. However, he hopes that the return to the usual donation will be achieved quickly, “since it will be an essential tool to help cut the waiting lists, especially surgical ones.”

Dr. Vicente pointed out that “the last year has been especially complicated, since we have had to face numerous inconveniences that made blood donation difficult, such as the reduction of students in the Region’s universities, accessibility to military barracks, large companies.” “It is very important to be able to return to normality and continue to sensitize the population in order to have regular and constant donations, since it is the only way for our hospitals to carry out their activity at full capacity and with total normality”, he defends.

The director of the Center had a few words of special appreciation to the thousands of Murcians who “during this last year had the generosity and assumed social responsibility so that no patient who needed it was left without blood.” And it is that, 250-300 blood donations are needed per day to meet treatment needs in surgical patients, treated for cancer, leukemia or other blood diseases, transplants or accidents, among other issues.

The largest number of donations are achieved in the daily scheduled extractions in mobile equipment in the 45 municipalities of the region, as well as in the offices of the Regional Hemodonation Center in Murcia and Cartagena.

Finally, the director of the Regional Hemodonation Center highlighted the great help that the collaboration of the three universities of the Region, barracks and large companies, as well as primary and secondary schools.

Donating blood is a simple and risk-free process. To be a donor, you only need to be between 18 and 65 years old, not suffer from any disease and weigh more than 50 kilos. Having passed the Covid-19 or being vaccinated does not exclude being able to donate blood. Those interested can follow the entire movement of the mobile blood donation units, as well as the schedules on the web ‘www.murciasalud.es/crh‘and on social networks, where donation needs and places where to do it are informed every day through’ @centro_de_hemodonacion ‘on instagram,’ @CentroRegionaldeHemodonacion ‘on Facebook and’ @donarsangreMU ‘on twitter.