Adolfo Tenahua Ramos

Tlaxcala / 06.23.2021 20:32:04

A group of patients from General Hospital of Zone (HGZ) number 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) “La Loma”, from the hemodialysis specialty, blocked Universidad Avenue in both directions to express their dissatisfaction with the change in the company that performed the treatment.

Shouting “we want Baxter”, a group of approximately 30 people placed tapes across the width of the road and set up a sit-in in the middle of it to demand that the Institute authorities respond to their requests.

In the act of protest, one of the relatives of a person who suffers from kidney failure reported that her brother was about to die due to the negligence of PISA staff, a company to whom the surrogate service was awarded.

“It is not fair that they play with the health of the patients, they did their job badly and that almost cost my brother his life, that happened on May 13. There are many of us who are dissatisfied but some are afraid to speak but we want them to return us with the Baxter brand, overnight they told us that the contract had ended and that now it would be Pisa. They want to experiment with our relatives and we are not going to allow it ”, they stressed.

The complainants mentioned that there are approximately 750 people who require this treatment, which would be in danger due to the supposed poor quality of the service in Pisa.

