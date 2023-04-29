Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias ‘Hemedti’, has finally shown all his cards and the truth is that they are very good. The prize for this game is also ambitious and is that the winner takes Sudan. There are no marked cards or surprises, really. This soldier and politician was already acting as the most powerful man in the African country, but two weeks ago, apparently, he proposed to leave his discreet background and seize the executive by force. Abdelfatah Al Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, was not intimidated and, since then, has tried to stifle the aspirations of his deputy, sustained by his control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias. The consequence is a battle in the heart of the capital Khartoum. It is necessary to go back in time to explain this unexpected conflict, although we do not know precisely until when. The biographies do not even specify the year in which this warlord was born, possibly 1974 or 1975, within the Rizeigat tribe, made up of Arab nomads from Chad and settled in the western region of Darfur. The future leader only received primary training before dedicating himself to the camel trade, according to some hypotheses. Possibly, the origin of his troops is found in that Praetorian Guard that he collected to protect that animal trade. The irresistible political and military rise of ‘Hemedti’ took place, in any case, a couple of decades ago. When conflict broke out between the black peasant tribes and the Arab cattle tribes in Darfur, he sided with his own and became the leader of the ‘janjaweed’, the horse-riding guerrillas who devastated their rivals’ villages. His legend and the interest of the International Criminal Court began to take shape in those indiscriminate ‘razzias’ that gave him the stripes of brigadier general. They were not isolated skirmishes. Operation ‘Decisive Summer’ in 2014 constituted a gigantic campaign riddled with massacres of civilians, rapes and destruction of infrastructure, aimed at forcing ethnic cleansing. A sense of timing seemed inherent in these killing strategies. The warlord took over the Darfuri gold mines, the basis for creating the Al Gunade group, a family firm dedicated to exporting the precious mineral to the Emirates and which soon spread to the trafficking of other metals and the transport business. But he wanted more. The creation of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was an initiative supported by President Omar al-Bashir, a tyrant by the book, to subdue the opposing guerrillas and had the support of the intelligence services. Incredibly, the State endowed a paramilitary entity with legal status, but the power of Hamdan Dagalo was already a factor of enormous magnitude. During a row with his benefactor, he threatened to march on Khartoum. Everything indicates that the government appeased his protégé, but that he did not forget that claim. In 2018 he betrayed President Al Bashir, for whom he had directed the RSF, synonymous with terror. The tyrant used the militiamen to repress the opposition with arbitrariness and absolute impunity. The RSF became synonymous with terror throughout the country. But the crisis was accentuating in a country torn by the secession of its southern territories, the richest in oil. Once again, ‘Hemedti’s’ insight was on display. In 2018, the protests against the suppression of certain subsidies turned into a march against the regime. Fittingly, the general opted for the masses and effectively contributed to the fall of Al Bashir. The military’s position became even more complex. As a member of the Transitional Military Council, the body that was supposed to lead to democracy, he presided over the negotiating tables with various guerrilla factions that were fighting on the periphery of the country. In his capacity as head of the paramilitary forces, he repressed the demonstrations, causing more than a hundred deaths. Political suicide On a strange path to an impossible place, ‘Hemedti’ agreed in 2019 on a transition with the civil movements that should lead to the implementation of a Constitution and the calling of elections that the architects of the change could not attend. He signed the political suicide of him and that of the armed forces, a huge conglomerate with economic interests primarily in commercial agriculture and mineral extraction. The idea of ​​a government alien to these interests was utopian. Two years later, he was allied with Al Burhan to carry out a coup. His march on Khartoum comes after the failed process of transferring powers to civilians. The outcome of this crisis is highly uncertain, but the background in Somalia and Libya seems disturbing. The use of arms could make us believe that his position has been degraded. Nothing further. ‘Hemedti’ argues that the use of force has been motivated by the radical Islamism of Al Burhan, hitherto unknown. His foreign policy has also been a prodigy. After supporting Al Bashir’s isolationist nationalism, he has turned to Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, becoming a strategic ally in the Yemen war. In addition, his Twitter account shows the conversations with the western chancelleries and the commissioner Josep Borrell showing a spirit of dialogue and conciliation favoring, for example, the evacuations of foreigners. No doubt Machiavelli would smile.

