The International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police rescued a twenty-year-old young man who had fallen into an addiction trap as influenced by one of his relatives, after he and his mother sought refuge at the center using Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law.

The center stated that the young man was closely related to his addicted relative despite his knowledge that he would use drugs, but he was insisting on sitting with him and going out with him, which was angering his parents, especially his mother.

The mother did her utmost to remove her son from his relative, but to no avail, until the latter died of an overdose, which doubled her fears and doubts and prompted her to examine her son, and despite her assurance of his safety, her anxiety did not stop, especially in light of his behavior becoming provocative and irresponsible, and did not reflect respect House laws or consideration for his parents’ feelings.

In light of the psychological pressures and life burdens many families suffer in the light of the Corona pandemic, the mother lost control of her feelings and exaggerated her control, so the son met that with more stubbornness and the mutual reactions between them became like a rope wrapped around the neck of each of them, until the son decided to resort to Some of the medical drugs that he used to hear about from that “relative” to escape from his reality, and he was confident that he would be able to stop them whenever he wanted to, but he became addicted to them and almost destroyed his future, had it not been for his and his mother’s asylum in the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, where he benefited from Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, and he received treatment, rehabilitation and psychological support, and returned to his normal life with greater maturity and double awareness.

The director of the International Protection Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, said that the cases are contained in the center with utmost care and complete confidentiality, stressing that the center does not deal with the addict only, but with his family that has been affected by his addiction, and provides comprehensive psychological support that rebuilds the relationship between the addict and his family and renews trust between the two parties. During an international symposium organized by the center in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Community Development Authority, on “the importance of mental health for drug users and facing pressures in light of the Corona pandemic” that the center was keen during the pandemic to provide psychological support doubly to keep up with the current stage conditions, by providing a communication channel Remotely and around the clock, with experts and specialists at the center, to answer callers’ inquiries, provide consultations, and defuse fear of relapse and anything that may negatively affect the mental health of addicts wishing to recover and their families.

Parents have always called for the need for dialogue, moderation and wisdom in the process of controlling their children, pointing out that excessive softness is the cause of losing children and excessive cruelty leads to the same result, calling on children to act responsibly and not to resort to medical drugs or ease of taking them to escape from educational or family pressures or Professional.

Inmates of penal institutions

In addition, within the framework of the axis “Health care for inmates of penal institutions in light of the pandemic,” the advisor to the United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs, Dr. Ihab Salah, noted the competence of the United Arab Emirates in implementing justice electronically during the Corona pandemic by securing remote communication opportunities between inmates of institutions Salah said that many countries of the world have developed national plans and agendas to confront Corona and have not taken into account the health of the inmates of penal institutions, who do not know what is going on abroad and do not receive preventive information, and suffer psychological and health pressures due to their inability to communicate with their families and legal professionals. Those responsible for them, which led to the length of litigation procedures and thus the length of stay in prisons, but the UAE has rushed since the beginning of the pandemic to cooperate with the United Nations office to organize training workshops on mental health in prisons and educate its inmates about preventive measures and precautionary measures.

Social inclusion

On the axis of social integration of abuse cases in light of the pandemic, the Director of the Department of the Most Vulnerable Groups at the Community Development Authority, Dr. Hoda Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, said: The Aounak Center for Social Rehabilitation at the Authority was keen to provide individual and group interviews virtually during the total closure period, where 1554 sessions were achieved. Individual and group in 2020, with the continuation of these sessions being offered remotely to groups who are unable to personally attend the center, and online family gatherings have been intensified with the aim of enhancing families’ ability to early detection of addictions.





