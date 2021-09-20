Hemaya International Center in Dubai Police recently rescued an outstanding 19-year-old Gulf student who was involved in drug addiction in a new way, by smoking “white paper” usually designated for printing, saturated with narcotic substances.

The Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, told «Emirates Today», that the positive aspect in this important case is that the father of this young man was the one who reported him after he noticed disturbing changes in him, which included the use of dizziness, isolation, speed of anger and irritability, So he searched his room to find, under the cover of his smartphone, an empty plastic envelope that raised his doubts and fears. He informed the center to reveal several surprises, including defrauding the student through a drug promoter through the social media, and selling him a suspicious item that made him lose consciousness and cause him dangers.

In detail, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat revealed that drug traffickers are trying to devise new methods to promote their poison in a way that does not raise suspicion, including the method witnessed in this incident, which is a printing paper in the size of “A4” saturated with artificial narcotic substances stronger in its effect than cannabis, for the user to By cutting it into small parts and smoking it by the Madwakh.

He added that this incident began when a father suspected his son’s academically superior behavior, when he noticed that he started using the heartbeat and sleeping for several hours, in addition to his tension, irritability and anger, and spending a long time outside the house. In search of a clue that leads him to know the worrying changes that have occurred in his son, he found a hidden plastic envelope under the cover of his phone, and although it was empty, he did not feel comfortable with its presence, so he decided to resort to Hemaya International Center for reassurance, and to benefit from Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, which exempts The abuser is criminally liable if one of his relatives reports him, if he is sure that his son was actually involved in the trap of abuse.

Al-Khayyat pointed out that by dealing with the case by the center’s experts, it was found that the student was superior and used to go out with a number of his friends, one of whom used drugs in secret, and deliberately dragged his friends one by one to the use of this white paper saturated with narcotic substances through the medwakh.

He added that the young man told the center’s specialists that he had contacted a person through a social network and bought a white paper from him that was supposed to be saturated with drugs, and transferred the money to him, and cut it into small pieces, and when he lit the first snippet of smoking, he fell unconscious, and suffered a severe headache and a state of inadequacy. Concentration after he regained consciousness, and later discovered that the scrap he had smoked was an ordinary piece of paper, and that he had been cheated and defrauded out of his good fortune.

Al-Khayyat explained that guidance and counseling was provided to the son, making him aware of the consequences of addiction, transferring him to treatment and psychological rehabilitation, and including his name in the list of beneficiaries of Article 43 of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, stressing that he responded well to the containment process, and he felt that someone cares about him and is keen on his future.

He stressed that there is an ongoing hidden war with drug dealers and promoters, in light of their circumvention of laws and their constant attempts to manufacture narcotic substances not listed in the drug schedules, as well as inventing methods of abuse that do not raise suspicion or expose their users to legal consequences, noting that the state’s control agencies are responding strongly. for all of these methods.

Al-Khayyat noted the role of the father in this incident, as he played a positive role that reflected his concern for his son’s future and health, unlike others who neglected very important matters, including allowing their children to spend long times outside the house, and even overnighting abroad, and not getting to know their children’s friends, unaware that Bad friends are the first gateway to drug abuse, and the addict has a constant feeling of inferiority and always seeks to drag everyone around him into his misery, even if they are his friends or even his brothers.

He warned young people of the dangers of trying these destructive substances out of curiosity or responding to the temptations of their friends, because the use of a regular cigarette always comes from a friend, stressing also the consequences of communicating with strangers through social networking sites, or responding to messages that promote prohibited substances.

