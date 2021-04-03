The Protection Foundation for Women and Children in Ajman has dealt with 21 cases of domestic violence, since the beginning of this year, which focused on marital disputes and physical and psychological violence. .

Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, head of the Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Ajman, told «Emirates Today» that the Foundation dealt, during the past year, with more than 126 cases, including physical and psychological violence, marital disputes and divorce, with an increase in the number of cases by 13.5% compared to With the year 2019.

It indicated that the percentage of domestic violence against women out of the total number of cases it dealt with was 24%, compared to 10% for problems related to divorce and separation, 14.9% for problems related to identity papers, 1.1% for psychological problems, and 4.5% for other problems that were solved amicably. .

She indicated that the Foundation received 50 legal, family and social counseling requests, 16 of which were transferred to the concerned authorities, stressing that the Foundation continues to provide support, assistance, services and care, to those who are exposed to violence in all its forms, and to emergency cases of victims of domestic violence.

She pointed out that the Foundation works to enhance family stability and spread awareness among parents of the importance of caring for children in an atmosphere of familiarity and love.

She added that the Foundation continues, in light of the current circumstances, to provide family counseling and psychological support services to customers and direct them remotely, through the available means of communication, and to direct family members to the correct and appropriate solution to their problems, and to reach a safe and stable family atmosphere.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

