The Community Programs Department of Hemaya International Center of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police organized a security awareness lecture for administrators and truck drivers of private companies working with the Cargo Village at Al Maktoum International Airport, during which they discussed the dangers of drugs, their types, psychological and physical damage, and the negative consequences of their use. Attendees to report any material suspected of its content and content.

The Acting Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al-Maamari, confirmed that the center seeks to develop the skills of workers at vital ports to be a helpful force in controlling smugglers or those who are tempted to bring prohibited materials to Dubai in particular, and to the UAE in general, pointing out that it has been defined Administrators and drivers of shipping companies with types and forms of drugs and some methods of concealment, social and economic damage, and a mechanism for communicating with the General Department for Drug Control through the toll-free number of Dubai Police (901), where the whistleblower and the information will be dealt with in strict confidence. The lecturer, First Sergeant Musa Guled, defined the participants in Article 43 of the Federal Law on Drugs, which states that criminal proceedings are not instituted against persons who report themselves, and that if the addict applies on his own for treatment, he is exempted from punishment, given the psychological state of the addict and considering him sick. He needs treatment, and the addict is exempted from punishment in the event that any of his relatives, whether the father, mother, brother, or even friends, come forward to report him, pointing out that the General Administration for Drug Control deals with all communications received by the families with complete confidentiality and takes into account the interest of the reporter, and submits to him All necessary support means and is referred for treatment.



