“The link between acute leukemia and the environment is a much discussed topic. Over time, several factors and environmental elements have been identified that have been related to the development of these blood diseases. The list of chemical factors that can be placed at the genesis of these diseases is destined to increase”. This was stated by Adriano Venditti, director of the UOC of Hematology at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Foundation, speaking on the sidelines of the third national conference ‘Treating is taking care’ organized by the AIL (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma) entitled ‘Environmental impact and health risk’, which took place today in Rome.

“The AIL national conference – underlines Venditti – is one of those initiatives of a certain depth from an educational and information point of view, especially where they have the patient as an active audience who will be able to share the path with the doctors”.

The event – the association explains in a note – aims to contribute to the promotion of scientific knowledge on the relationship between health and the environment, and in particular to shed light on the environmental, social, economic and industrial factors which affect the onset of diseases such as blood cancers, encouraging strategies to protect and treat the state of health.