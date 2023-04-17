“The evolution of the treatment of haemophilia, in the last decade, has brought significant improvements in the life of the patient. A first progress has been obtained with products with a long half-life that have allowed patients on a prophylaxis regimen to infuse intravenously with less number of times.Subsequently, the use of a new drug, administered subcutaneously, made prophylaxis even easier, especially in younger patients in whom the need to implant venous access devices, such as port-a, was eliminated -cath. This drug has also been shown to be very effective in the prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with and without inhibitors. But the turning point was obtained with gene therapy”. So Flora Peyvandi, director of the ‘Angelo Bianchi Bonomi’ haemophilia and thrombosis center’ of the Milan Polyclinic, on the occasion of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs”, promoted today in Rome by the Federation of Hemophiliac Associations (Fedemo), on the occasion of the XIX World Hemophilia Day.

“With a single infusion – explains Peyvandi – it is possible to achieve protection from bleeding for several years. In the very near future, this new therapy could be included among the therapeutic options available to people with haemophilia in Italy, given that in 2022, the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, granted conditional approval, and therefore with greater guarantees, to two gene therapy drugs for haemophilia A and haemophilia B”. The evolution “in the therapeutic field – continues the expert – is helping to change the overall management of people with haemophilia and to review the task The wide range of products now available and in particular the use of gene therapy, requires doctors not only to be well prepared, but to discuss with each individual patient, according to their individual needs, which therapy is most adapts, making the patients, or the parents of the younger patients, more aware and involved in their treatment path”.

Furthermore, “the international guidelines – Peyvandi points out – recommend that patients be assisted by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals specialized in the field of haemorrhagic diseases. In the Bianchi Bonomi center of the Policlinico we have implemented and made our own these principles. We have started a process of collaboration between doctors and patients aimed at increasing mutual knowledge”. A multispecialist team “is engaged in interviews with the individual patient or with the parents of pediatric patients, to better understand the patient’s individual experience, what his daily needs are and how he experiences his disease to offer the best therapeutic strategy by linking the therapeutic plan to the personal and social sphere”, he concludes.