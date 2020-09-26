Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the recently passed agriculture bills as the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country and said that if the central government continues to do so arbitrarily, there will be revolution in the state and people will be forced to take to the streets. After the farmer Bharat Bandh in Jharkhand was almost ineffective, Chief Minister Soren himself took the front late in the evening and told the media that there is no awareness of the interest of farmers in the agricultural bills.Describing the bill as anti-farmer, he alleged that it is the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country so far. He said that even if the law was enacted, it should have been left to the states to implement it, so that the state would be free to implement the bill after examining the merits of the bill, but the central government is adopting a dictatorial attitude and imposing it on the states. Terming it as arbitrary at the Center, the Chief Minister warned that if the arbitrariness continues like this, there will be ulagulan (revolution) in the state and people will be forced to take to the streets.

The farmers protested

Earlier, farmers of Bharat Bandh were reported to be ineffective in Jharkhand today from all places of the capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Deoghar, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Godda, Sahibganj etc. In some places, small demonstrations were held, while in many other places only the Left parties and the Congress staged a sit-in. The government offices were not closed due to the bandh and generally the markets were also open.